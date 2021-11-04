Man Group plc Has $38.76 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 669.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 350,597 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $38,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

