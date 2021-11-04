The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,524 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $417.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.26 and a 200 day moving average of $382.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

