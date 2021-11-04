Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Down to $37.05

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $33.98. Koppers shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 3,946 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

