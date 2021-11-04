Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Down to $37.05

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $33.98. Koppers shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 3,946 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
