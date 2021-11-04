Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $128.80, but opened at $143.87. Rapid7 shares last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 2,659 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

