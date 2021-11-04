Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.88

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 4021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $354,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,114.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock worth $436,581,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

