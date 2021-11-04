SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.31

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,961,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

