BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $963.71

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $963.71 and last traded at $962.76, with a volume of 6608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $951.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $880.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

