BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $963.71

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $963.71 and last traded at $962.76, with a volume of 6608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $951.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $880.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
