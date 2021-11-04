T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.81 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.