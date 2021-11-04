BitWhite (BTW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $149,547.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. BitWhite has a market cap of $138,228.06 and $149,547.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.