Woodcoin Trading Down 17.5% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $676,227.40 and approximately $59,733.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,242.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.25 or 0.07310688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00327135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.11 or 0.00970093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00087399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00421916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00277554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00241156 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

