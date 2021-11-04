VIG (VIG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $397.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. VIG has a market capitalization of $881,371.41 and approximately $397.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.