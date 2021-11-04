3,841 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $2,716,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 23,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,926. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 106,948 shares worth $5,974,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

