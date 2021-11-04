$0.45 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. 11,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

