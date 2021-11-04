Garde Capital Inc. Buys 954 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

SRVR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

