Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPP. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPP remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,668. Pine Island Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

