SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 974,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,858. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,966. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

