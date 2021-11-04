Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,684. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

