Guardian Capital LP Sells 256,872 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,265,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 256,872 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 3.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $185,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 24,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

