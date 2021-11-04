Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 27,184 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up about 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.85. 6,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

