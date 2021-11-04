Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,493 shares of company stock worth $6,643,094. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,312. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $96.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

