Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,931.96 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $2,973.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,824.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,601.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

