Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.39 Billion Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,342,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,850,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,394,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

