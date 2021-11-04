Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 5,988.65% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 10,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.