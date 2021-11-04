CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.67.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $12.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $187.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

