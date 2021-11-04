Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 1.41% of Werner Enterprises worth $42,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

WERN opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

