Man Group plc Invests $53.43 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $115,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $184.91 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,795 shares of company stock valued at $45,809,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

