TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$319.00 target price on the stock.

TSE TGL traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.07. 51,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

