AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 199,284 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 467.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

