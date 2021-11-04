Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post sales of $123.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. Cactus reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $433.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $584.87 million, with estimates ranging from $568.71 million to $593.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

WHD stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $43.99. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,598. Cactus has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

