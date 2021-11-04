$53.46 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post sales of $53.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.37 million and the highest is $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $50.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $264.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.88. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

