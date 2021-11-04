Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report sales of $17.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.01 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $67.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 billion to $68.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.33 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.04. 36,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,487. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.90 and its 200 day moving average is $368.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

