Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report sales of $17.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.01 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $67.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 billion to $68.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.33 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
LMT stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.04. 36,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,487. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.90 and its 200 day moving average is $368.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.
Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.