Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $89.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

