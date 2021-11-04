Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.82. 3,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

