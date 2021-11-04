Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77. Avista has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

