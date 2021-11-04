Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

