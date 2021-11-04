BIDR Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $50.45 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00101424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.46 or 0.07280970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,076.77 or 0.99854500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022444 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

