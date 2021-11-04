Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 587,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.49 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

