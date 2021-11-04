Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 67,400 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

