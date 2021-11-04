Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 67,400 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.
Nokia Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
