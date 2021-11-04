Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.