Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 3,022 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

