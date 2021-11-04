Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 28,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 411,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after buying an additional 175,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 959,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

