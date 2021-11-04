Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down to $132.21

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.21, but opened at $126.28. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $126.95, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14,705.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

