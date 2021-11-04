APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Securities

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.27% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 360,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,043. APA has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in APA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.