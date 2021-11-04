Analysts Set Expectations for Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton has a 52-week low of $104.34 and a 52-week high of $172.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.