Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 3,355 shares changing hands.

LXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

