International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $519.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.21. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

