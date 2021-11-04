Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 698,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

