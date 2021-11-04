Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%.

RGR stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,503 shares of company stock valued at $885,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.65% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

