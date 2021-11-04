Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.93-$3.98 EPS.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

