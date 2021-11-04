Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,756 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

